GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan announced the winners of its 54th annual American & Me Essay Contest. Each of the 10 winners will receive a plaque, medallion and a cash reward of $1,000, plus another $1,000 for the school they attend. The students and their teachers will get to be a part of a day-long celebration in Lansing featuring a visit to the Michigan State Capitol building, meet-and-greets, an award luncheon and more fun events.

The top 10 statewide winners included (in order of finish, from 10th to 1st place) Simon Kelly of Holy Trinity Catholic School in Comstock Park, Ryker Gill of West Iron County Middle School in Iron River, Hallie Van Tuyl of Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School in Montague (sponsored by agent, Rachel Levine), Katie Allen of Oxford Middle School in Oxford (sponsored by agent, Melisa Counelis), Harrison Sargent of Auburn Hills Christian School in Auburn Hills, Memphis Rickard of Hartland Middle School at Ore Creek in Hartland, Klara McArthur of Lakewood Middle School in Woodland, Christina Starr of St. Gerard School in Lansing (sponsored by agent, Tim Barry), Elisa Lopez of North Huron Schools in Kinde, and Taryn Bosman of Gaylord Middle School in Gaylord.

To read more about the contest and to read the students’ winning submissions click here.