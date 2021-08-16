The 4 numbers you need to know to successfully plan for your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even if you’re not a numbers person, you probably understand that there are certain numbers you need to know in retirement. It’s the only way you can answer the question “Do I have enough to retire?”

Joining us to discuss the 4 numbers you really need to know are Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward from Mattson Financial Services, a financial firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades and helps people figure out their numbers every single day. Gary and Taylor are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.