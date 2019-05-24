Teeing up healthy meals for kids Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - What if a day on the golf course could help feed kids at a school for a year? Sounds like a great way to give back, doesn't it? Today we have Afton DeVos from Kids’ Food Basket here along with Ron Alvesteffer from Service Express.

June 4

Watermark County Club

Start time 10am

Golf tournament followed by networking happy hour & appetizers

kidsfoodbasket.org

Sponsors of the Feed A School For A Year Golf Outing can make an impact on children's lives. Proceeds from the event help support Kids' Food Basket, an organization in West Michigan that provides meals to children in need.