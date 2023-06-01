GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Teddy Bear Picnic is a community event created to help children understand the importance of health and wellbeing and feeling comfortable with doctors and other health care workers, along with first responders, in a fun, safe environment. This event is put on every year by MSU, and for the first time, it will be held in Grand Rapids, with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital supporting as a sponsor. Here to tell us more, is Kelley Miller, injury prevention coordinator at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Kids be able to experience:
- Ambulance tour
- Face painting
- Balloon animals
- Giveaways
- Arts and crafts
- Vaccinations
Inaugural Teddy Bear Picnic Grand Rapids
Saturday, June 3 from 11am–2pm
Martin Luther King Park
1200 MLK Jr St SE, Grand Rapids
Learn more & RSVP here!
Sponsored by Corewell Health.