Technology for a great smile
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're someone who's been afraid to go to the dentist, you’re not alone.
Many people neglect to receive the oral care they need because they're afraid of the drilling noise or pain they've previously experienced.
But new technology is helping to create a better experience at the dentist. If you are seeking comfortable, leading edge dental care we've got you covered.
We're taking you inside Dr Thomas Lambert's office, where comfort and relaxation can help you achieve the smile you've always wanted.
Thomas J. Lambert DDS
- www.smilegrandrapids.com
- 3300 Grand Ridge Drive - Grand Rapids
- (616) 364-6490
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- GR sub shop bathroom peeper pleads guilty
- Portage man's ballot selfie lawsuit not over yet
- GR rolls out new Michigan Street crossing signal
- Mom of Eastown murder victim sues officers, deputies
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Technology for a great smile
- Save your spine this October
- Winterize and create dry, healthy living space with Everdry
- Behind the scenes at Harder and Warner
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.