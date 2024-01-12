GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The roof over our head protects our biggest investment, our home. Today we have Adali Ladd, from Veteran Roofing and Exteriors, who is part of the Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Veteran Roofing specializes in stone-coated steel roofing and provides the durability of industrial metal roofing while maintaining the beauty and appeal of a traditional shingled roof. A stone-coated metal roof will be the last roof you ever buy. It can withstand the harsh West Michigan weather. Stone-coated steel roofs are hail-resistant and can handle hurricane-force winds. Stone-coated steel roofing comes in five distinct styles, each in multiple colors. You can feel good about your steel roofing choice knowing it is 100% recyclable.

Veteran Roofing offers high-quality roofing services, vinyl siding replacements, and high-efficiency stylish window and door replacements in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and West Michigan. A combat army veteran owns Veteran Roofing and Exteriors and is committed to upholding honor, integrity and respect in every home they work on.

Veteran Roofing and Exteriors would love to hear from you – stop by and see them at the Remodeling and New Homes Show, give them a call or visit the website.

Veteran Roofing and Exteriors

616-816-1645

Call for a free estimate

VeteransRoofs.com

Sponsored by Veteran Roofing and Exteriors.