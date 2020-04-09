Teach kids the value of money with a youth savings account

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teaching children about money early in life can help them learn smart financial habits that will last a lifetime. We talked to MSU Federal Credit Union about how to help children learn about the value of sharing, spending, and saving.

Many financial institutions offer accounts for children to help them begin saving. Youth savings accounts may also provide tools and resources to start the savings process and make learning financial basics fun and interactive. MSUFCU has five youth account levels:

Sweet Pea (0-2 years)

Dollar Dog (3-6 years)

Cyber Saver (7-10 years)

Money Club (11-13 years)

CU Succeed (14-17 years)

After opening an account, each youth account member:

Receives a free gift

Can participate in contests designed to make learning about money fun

Enjoys access to free gaming apps

New youth account members receive one virtual coin for every $10 deposited into their accounts, encouraging them to save. These coins can be redeemed for items in the Youth Store available online.

