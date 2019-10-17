Taste, tour and give back

We talk about the value of giving back. Well, one West Michigan company is doing that in a big way, for the entire month of October! Eastbrook Homes is once again hosting it’s “Taste & Tour” event. There’s 19 opportunities to eat and drink, while touring beautiful homes and 19 different non-profits benefiting from money that’s being raised.

You can also bring a donation to any of the events you on attending, that will go toward that location’s non-profit. While you’re there, enjoy the food and drinks, and tour the home.

Eastbrook Homes Taste & Tour

Saddle Ridge Happy Hour

Tonight 5pm-7pm

Macatawa Legends Fall Fest

Tomorrow – 4pm-7pm

Cook’s Crossing Date night

Saturday 6pm-9pm

Saddlebrook Fall Party

Sunday 1pm-4pm