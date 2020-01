GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s easy to get stuck inside all winter but you may want to leave your house for this event!

The 11th Annual Wine About Winter is on Grand Haven’s Main Street on January 17th from 5:30pm-8:30pm.

There will be over 20 wines to sample and over 30 artists with projects on display with art that you can purchase on site.

