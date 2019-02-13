Taste of Soul Sunday at Grand Rapids Public Library Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - During the month of February, we celebrate Black History Month. This weekend, is Taste of Soul Sunday! You can bet the Grand Rapids Main Library will be packed with food, music and fun. It's all free, and you're invited. Today we have Jessica Bratt from the library along with Jessica Ann Tyson from the Candied Yam!

Taste of Soul Sunday

February 17, 2019 from 1-4:30pm

Main Library - 111 Library St NE