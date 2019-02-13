eightWest

Taste of Soul Sunday at Grand Rapids Public Library

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 11:59 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 11:59 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - During the month of February, we celebrate Black History Month. This weekend, is Taste of Soul Sunday! You can bet the Grand Rapids Main Library will be packed with food, music and fun. It's all free, and you're invited. Today we have Jessica Bratt from the library along with Jessica Ann Tyson from the Candied Yam! 

Taste of Soul Sunday
February 17, 2019 from 1-4:30pm
Main Library - 111 Library St NE

 

