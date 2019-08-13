GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve ever been to Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, you know that there are lots of great restaurants and shops in one convenient location. This Thursday, you can try them all at The Taste of East Grand Rapids!

The annual event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on August 15, 2019 and will use tickets for food and beverage purchases and select activities participation.

Tickets will be sold for $1 apiece with most menu items ranging between two to three tickets. The last ticket will be sold at 8 p.m.

Booths will line Wealthy Street highlighting various tastes of local restaurants’ creations. It’s an iconic cuisine, charity and community event with half of its proceeds benefitting the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Gaslight Village retailers will have special sidewalk sales and summer clearance events going on during the event, allowing event-goers to do some last-minute back-to-school shopping.

Featuring longtime favorites as well as new editions, this year’s event includes participation from the following 12 restaurants:

Big Bob’s

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

Clean Juice

D&W

Foo Yen

Jersey Junction

Jose Babushka’s

Kilwins

Kona Ice

Olive’s

Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine

Wok & Mortar

Additional Details:

The Jake and Jimmy band will perform throughout the evening in Regatta Plaza and the event will also have fun outdoor entertainment for the entire family:

Inflatable bounce house

Photo booth

Magician,

Balloon animals,

Face painting and henna

Taste of East Grand Rapids is sponsored by: Greenridge Reality, Edward Jones, Blackbird East, Sabo PR, State Farm, Great Clips and Gaslight Family Chiropractic