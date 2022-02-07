Talking sustainability for National Canned Food Month!

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If your pantry is well stocked with canned foods, that’s a good thing! Canned foods are nutritious, inexpensive, and convenient and the cans are 100% recyclable. February is National Canned Food Month, and to help us celebrate, registered dietitian, Liz Weiss joins us with exciting news about an innovation that’s bringing more sustainability and flavor to canned tomatoes.

