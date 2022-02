GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As American Heart Month continues, we continue to share stories about heart disease in women. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women and can come from a variety of causes.

Stephanie has a very unique condition called Long QT and she joins us today along with Jana from the American Heart Association in West Michigan.

For more information, visit GoRedForWomen.org or Facebook.com/AHAMichigan.