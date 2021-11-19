Taking you inside this weekend’s Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival and we’re giving you a sneak preview down at DeVos Place! First up, we’re going to talk about the entertainment portion of the festival.

>>>Take a look!

There will be no shortage of wine at the festival, of course! George Walker III joins us to talk about all things wine and why the festival is so special.

If you plan on attending the festival, make sure to stop by the WOODTV booth! It’ll be decked out as a mini eightWest set, perfect for photo opportunities. Also make sure you try out Wine Chips, they go perfectly with any wine sample you try.

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th

DeVos Place

Single Day Tickets: $20

GRWineFestival.com

Sponsored by Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.