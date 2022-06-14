GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We love stores where you can find everything, from beach gear to home improvement tools and delicious snacks. So, if your travels are taking you to South Haven this summer, you need to check out Wolverine Ace Hardware. It’s full of lots of cool stuff and even some tasty snacks. Rachael paid them a visit and even got a chance to tour their famous Aisle 19 tour.

Wolverine Ace Hardware also has a vending machine with fresh meat and cheeses for customers, perfect for grilling and entertaining.

Wolverine Ace Hardware

530 Huron Street

South Haven

Open 7 days a week

Sponsor: Wolverine Ace Hardware