Take Steps West Michigan is now a virtual walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Take Steps West Michigan Walk for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is now going to be a virtual walk on June 20th.

There are still ways to get involved, participate and fundraise. Visit CrohnsColitisFoundation.org for more information about the foundation itself and click here for more details about the walk and how you can get involved.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding the cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. It was founded in 1967 by Irwin M. and Suzanne Rosenthal, William D. and Shelby Modell, and Henry D. Janowitz, M.D.