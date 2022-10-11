GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all hoping for good weather this weekend for the 19th Annual Grand Rapids Marathon this Sunday! You can register for a full marathon of 26.2 miles, half-marathon of 13.1 miles and a Marathon Relay with up to 5 runners per team. The Run Thru the Rapids (one of the oldest races in the state) also joins on race day with their 5K and 10K races, starting right after the marathon. The Grand Rapids Kids Marathon happens on Saturday at 1:30pm.

Don Kern joins us with more information about the big weekend of events!

Grand Rapids Marathon

GrandRapidsMarathon.com

Instagram.com/GRMarathon

Facebook.com/GRMarathon