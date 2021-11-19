Take on the ‘Gratitude Challenge’ with Terri DeBoer just in time for Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re counting down the days until Thanksgiving! Some of us have already started traveling, or maybe we’re staying in town this year. Either way, around this time next week, we’ll be enjoying the holiday with our loved ones. While it’s a joyous time to grub on delicious dishes and connect with some of our favorite folks, let’s also be reminded to take some time to give thanks. Expressing gratitude is invaluable, and there’s no such thing as counting too many blessings.

In the spirit of giving thanks, Terri DeBoer is joining Morgan Poole on eightWest backstage to express five aspects of her life she’s most grateful for. Plus, Terri’s has a positive message to share with viewers.

What are you most thankful for? Until then, have a wonderful weekend and a safe/enjoyable Thanksgiving!