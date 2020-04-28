Take control of your retirement funds during this uncertain time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Retirement accounts are being affected by the current pandemic so you may be wondering how to take control of your wealth.

We talk to Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services about his market recovery plan.

Market Recovery Plan

1) Preservation of capital

2) Protect the assets you need for retirement income

3) Power of “Indexing”

4) Written Income Plan

5) Reposition a % of your retirement assets

Jacobs Financial Services

616-662-4654

Get your free recovery report book here!

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.