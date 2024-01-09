GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, tube, and all around enjoy winter fun, the conditions are looking pretty good up north to start planning your winter getaway! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and also cozy up to warm fireplaces while making some amazing memories!

We wanted to show everyone what it’s like to visit Shanty Creek located in beautiful Bellaire, Michigan. Take a look!

Shanty Creek Resort

800-678-4111

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.