GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids is one of the country’s largest recognized urban historic districts and at one time, the city’s most prestigious residential area. You may drive by and wonder, what’s it like on the inside of some of these homes? This weekend, you have the chance to during their annual Tour of Homes.

Tours take place this Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. You do need to purchase a ticket to participate. Advance tickets are available at the discounted price of $20 until midnight on Friday, May 19, on our home page www.heritagehillweb.org, or at participating locations of LMCU, as well as Martha’s Vineyard (200 Union) and Art of the Table (606 Wealthy St SE.) Tickets will be available for sale on the days of the event for $27 each online or in-person at the GRCC DeVos Campus (435 Fulton St. E) ticket booth. All tickets are good for use on either/both days.

