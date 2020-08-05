Take a look inside this week’s GR Reads book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for a good book? The GR Reads Summer Reading Program is offering great book options with fun virtual events to go along with them.

This week’s book is titled “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come,” and tells the story of Jessica Pan – a proud introvert with a big problem.

Living in foreign cities away from friends and family, loneliness is affecting her health enough that something must be done to get her out of the house and reconnect with the world. What she decides to try is the one thing she had spent her life avoiding: extroversion. The book is the story of Pan’s year-long adventure tackling some of her biggest fears in the hopes of overcoming shyness, making friends, and finding the confidence to try new things. Each chapter brings a fresh challenge from the mundane like talking to strangers or trying to perform stand-up comedy.

You can purchase the book on Amazon.

For information on the GR Reads Summer Reading Program, visit GRPL.org/GRReads.