GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Racism is topic that has been talked about a lot recently but they’ve also been happening in this country for centuries.

Racism is front and center at a local museum – the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University. The museum takes an honest and hard look at racism in our country’s history and highlights individuals who’ve made big contributions – take a look!

For more information about the museum or to make a donation, click here.