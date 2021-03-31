Take a look at what’s happening at Soaring Eagle!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring break is here! For some families, you may be in the middle of it or it may be starting Friday. If you’re not headed to a warmer climate, you can still enjoy some warm surroundings at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! What a fun place to take the kids and family for a few days. you can eat, drink and relax and enjoy of the water! This year’s spring break theme is Rainforest Rumble and runs through April 11th.

There’s several options for lodging too, including the new Retreat! If you’re headed to the waterpark or casino and resort, there are several restrictions in place to keep everyone safe. Masks are required along with temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices are put in place in both the casino and the waterpark. There is a complimentary shuttle service available to all Soaring Eagle Properties!

The concert lineup at soaring eagle’s outdoor venue with 5 events already scheduled including Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Megadeath. Their shows with Luke Bryan and Shinedown are already sold out. For a full list of shows and to purchase tickets, click here!