Take a look at this year’s Restaurant Week GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our local restaurants need community support now more than ever! Restaurant Week is a tradition in Grand Rapids and this year, it’s happening August 5th through the 16th. Of course with the pandemic, it’s going to be a little bit different so we talk to Doug Small of Experience Grand Rapids about some of the changes.

Customers will receive a one time use coupon at every restaurant they check in to with the new Restaurant Week digital pass. Check in to four or more restaurants to earn a special foodie-themed gift from Experience GR!

Experience GR will also donate $1 for each RWGR check in to students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000.

We also got a look at one of the restaurants, The Candied Yam, and some of their amazing food. Take a look!

The Candied Yam

2305 44th St. SE – Grand Rapids

TheCandiedYamGR.com

616-551-3509