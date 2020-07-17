Take a look at this year’s Restaurant Week GR

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our local restaurants need community support now more than ever! Restaurant Week is a tradition in Grand Rapids and this year, it’s happening August 5th through the 16th. Of course with the pandemic, it’s going to be a little bit different so we talk to Doug Small of Experience Grand Rapids about some of the changes.

Customers will receive a one time use coupon at every restaurant they check in to with the new Restaurant Week digital pass. Check in to four or more restaurants to earn a special foodie-themed gift from Experience GR!

Experience GR will also donate $1 for each RWGR check in to students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000.

We also got a look at one of the restaurants, The Candied Yam, and some of their amazing food. Take a look!

The Candied Yam
2305 44th St. SE – Grand Rapids
TheCandiedYamGR.com
616-551-3509

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 