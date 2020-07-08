Take a look at this week’s GR Reads book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Reading and summertime go hand in hand, so we’re excited to talk about the Grand Rapids Public Library’s summer reading program, GR Reads!

It highlights a series of great books with events that coincide with themes in the books. This year, the program looks a little bit different though. This year, there will be 6 boxes and a variety of virtual events that the community can take part in.

The first book is Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno Garcia. The central character is a young woman who discovers an old sealed chest while visiting her grandfather in Yucatan. She discovers the partial remains of a body and this sets of a chain of events and soon she finds herself spiritually linked to the soul of the Mayan lord of death.

GR Reads Virtual Event

From Xibalba to the Moon: Mayan Myths

Thursday, July 9th at 6pm

GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube Channel

