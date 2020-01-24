Closings & Delays
Take a look at the 2020 Michigan International Auto Show

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan International Auto Show is Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2 at DeVos Place.

Not only is it the BEST place to shop and compare option for every day vehicles, it’s also the first opportunity for West Michigan residents to see many of the most recently released or soon to be released models!

Don’t forget to check out the Million Dollar Motorway – a special collection of performance and luxury vehicles totaling over $4.5 million from all around the world.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 30:11am – 9:30pm
Friday, January 31:11am – 9:30pm
Saturday, February 1:10am – 9:30pm
Sunday, February 2:10am – 5pm

Admission:

Adults: $12Children 6-14: $5

