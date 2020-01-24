Take a look at the 2020 Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan International Auto Show is Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2 at DeVos Place.

Not only is it the BEST place to shop and compare option for every day vehicles, it’s also the first opportunity for West Michigan residents to see many of the most recently released or soon to be released models!

Don’t forget to check out the Million Dollar Motorway – a special collection of performance and luxury vehicles totaling over $4.5 million from all around the world.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 30: 11am – 9:30pm Friday, January 31: 11am – 9:30pm Saturday, February 1: 10am – 9:30pm Sunday, February 2: 10am – 5pm

Admission: