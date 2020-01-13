Take a look at the 2020 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Show season is upon us! This weekend, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show takes place at DeVos Place.

Whether you’re purchasing a new home or remodeling your current home, you’ll find everything you need at the Remodeling & New Homes Show including tons of vendors, designer showcases to give you some inspiration and even a Kids Construction Zone to keep your children occupied.

REMODELING & NEW HOMES SHOW @ DEVOS PLACE
Friday, January 17th | 12pm-9pm
Saturday, January 18th | 10am-9pm
Sunday, January 19th | 11am-5pm

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
Children 6-14: $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18 Online Only

