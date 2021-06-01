Take a look at St. Cecilia Music Center’s upcoming concert lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Executive Director of St. Cecilia Music Center Cathy Holbrook is with us today to talk about St. Cecilia Music Center’s concert line up this fall and some of their full season highlights for 2021 & 2022!

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform on November 18, 2021 with a program entitled “From Prague to Vienna.”

Acoustic Café Folk Series:

• Sam Bush – October 6, 2021

• Rodney Crowell – November 12, 2021

• Leo Kottke – November 19, 2021

• The Milk Carton Kids – December 2, 2021

• Watkins Family Hour – December 16, 2021

SCMC Winterfest Jazz Festival:

o Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer – February 24, 2021

o Christian McBride Trio featuring guest singer Cyrille Aimée – February 25, 2021

o Christian McBride and Inside Straight – February 26, 2021

Spectacular Jazz Series:

Joshua Redman – January 20, 2022

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap – March 10, 2022

Delfeayo Marsalis with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – April 14, 2022

For all of these events and more, visit SCMC-online.org. Today individual tickets for all concerts go on sale and it’s also an opportunity to get season tickets for each of the series now, too!