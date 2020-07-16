Take a look at Spectrum Health’s new Women’s Health and Wellness Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Work is underway to open the Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center, which will make it easier for women to receive a broader range of preventive, specialty and lifestyle services dedicated to their specific health needs. This comprehensive approach is the first of its kind in West Michigan and will offer the convenience of coordinated same-day appointments in a comfortable spa-like atmosphere.
We talk to Dr. Jessica Lalley about what to expect at the new center.
Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center
4069 Lake Dr. – Grand Rapids
Opens September 2nd
616-267-8520
Website
