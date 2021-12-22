Take a look at Soaring Eagle Casino’s winter and spring concert lineup!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday week is filled with fun entertainment up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. If your family is taking the week off, why not check out a show, the casino floor and treat the kids to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Here’s a look at the upcoming shows! First up, Rick Springfield and Men at Work on Tuesday, December 28th. Followed by some country with Sawyer Brown and Lonestar on the 30th. Soaring Eagle is inviting you to its annual New Year’s Eve celebration again this year from 9pm until 2am at the Entertainment Hall. There will be food, drinks and a DJ to keep party-goers entertained. They kick off 2022 with Air Supply – a mainstay of the 70s and 80s is performing on January 21st. Tickets are also on sale to see Chicago in concert on April 9th – what a great stocking stuffer for someone! At the beginning of May, enjoy Earth, Wind and Fire in concert at the Entertainment Hall. You can check out all the concerts here!

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Waterpark. All December long you can enjoy their Holly Dayz with great holiday fun this weekend – Friday and Saturday they’ve got a holiday movie marathon! Click here for all the details! If you need a gift for the holidays, you could also get a Soaring Eagle Gift Card!



Rachael also got the chance to check out the roulette floor!

>>>Take a look!

