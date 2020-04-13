Take a look at Rachael’s renovated kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rachael just moved into a new home and she’s been renovating the kitchen with help from Lakeside Surfaces! Here’s what it looked like before:

>>>Watch the video above to see the final product!

If you’re interested in getting more details from Lakeside Surfaces about plans and possibilities for your home you can give them a call! They can provide quotes same day as long as you provide a drawing and some details through either a brief phone or video call.

If you place an order during the Stay-at-Home order, there’s no money down and you pay after their team measures. There are also lots of virtual resources available along with “no contact” consultations. Lakeside Surfaces can send samples to your home in lieu of showroom visits to select materials or they can quote multiple products and place the order to reserve your spot in line, then make final material selections at time of measure, or when their public gallery re-opens.

Sponsored by Lakeside Surfaces.