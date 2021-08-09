Take a cruise around Grand Rapids on the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s no secret that we, and many folks in West Michigan, are big fans of the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser! It’s a party bike that’s powered by people who are pedaling and it makes stops at well loved restaurants and pubs in downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s great for birthdays, wedding celebrations, anniversaries, or just a fun night out with friends and family!… Such a unique way to see and experience the town!

And this summer, the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser has added a couple smaller bikes called Hopscycles to the fleet allowing for more people and more fun!

>>>Take a look!

Great Lakes Pub Cruiser

514 Bond Ave. NW

616-319-1199

GreatLakesPubCruiser.com