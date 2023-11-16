GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a fun fact for your Tuesday: way back in 1989, Taco John’s coined the term “Taco Tuesday” and even trademarked it! This week, it opened three West Michigan locations and another up north. We’ve had a chance to visit several Taco John’s locations this year and today lifestyle reporter Elisia Alonso is at the Hudsonville location for a yummy look at the amazing menu.

Taco John’s

West Michigan locations:

1730 28th Street S.W. – Wyoming

4029 32nd Ave. – Hudsonville

6722 Broadmoor Ave SE – Caledonia



Other Michigan locations:

424 N. Telegraph Road – Monroe

Coming soon – 1770 N. Mitchell Street – Cadillac

