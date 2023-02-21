GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a fun fact for your Tuesday: way back in 1989, Taco John’s coined the term “Taco Tuesday” and even trademarked it! This week they’re celebrating the grand opening of 3 West Michigan locations. We’ve had a chance to visit their Hudsonville and Wyoming locations and today, Morgan Poole is at their Caledonia restaurant for a yummy preview of their amazing menu!
>>>Take a look!
Taco John’s
Grand Opening Events:
1730 28th Street S.W. – Wyoming – February 22
4029 32nd Ave. – Hudsonville – February 23
6722 Broadmoor Ave SE – Caledonia – February 24
Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals
Sponsored by Taco John’s.