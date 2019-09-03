Tackling the topic of suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is a hard but important topic that we’re tackling today by talking about warning signs and ways you can get involved here in West Michigan. We have Brittany from Gryphon Place with us today.

Suicide Prevention Walk 2019

Need Help? Call Today

  • Crisis Line 269.381.HELP (4357)
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1.800.273.TALK (8255)

