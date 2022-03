GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is Colorectal Awareness Month – it’s the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Today, we have Dr. Andrew Shreiner with us from Spectrum Health.

Symptoms:

Change in bowel habits

Blood in your stool

Persistent abdominal pain

Sometimes there are no symptoms

Lowering your risk

Healthy lifestyle

Diet rich in fiber

Avoid diets high in fat

Limit alcohol

Stop smoking

