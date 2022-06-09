GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summertime is upon us and that means sunny days, warm weather and lots of time spent outside! But for those with hearing aids, summer can present some problems. Dr. Pam Keenan, from McDonald Hearing Services, our Expert, is here to discuss.



Hearing aids can be damaged when exposed to heat or moisture, which can be troublesome during the summer months. Sweat and water are the two biggest enemies of hearing aids during the summer, and sharp temperature changes can cause condensation and an increased propensity to sweat. All of these are damaging to your hearing aids and may prevent them from working properly. Damage could result in distorted or weak sound quality, reduced battery life and inconsistent functionality.

