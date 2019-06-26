Suzannah’s summer recipe ideas

Summertime and barbeque go hand in hand. With the 4th of July just around the corner, you might be looking for some new recipes to try out on friends and family! today we’re getting some recipe help from Suzannah Barrie!
No Cook BBQ Sauce:
- 1-1/2 cups organic ketchup
- 1 cup mustard
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup vinegar
- 1 T honey or maple syrup
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 3/4 tsp. chili powder
- 3/4 tsp. ground cumin
- 3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- salt/pepper to taste
- Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate.
STRAWBERRY BBQ SAUCE
- 4 cups sliced strawberries
- 1/2 cup chili sauce
- 2 T vinegar
- 2 T Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. lemon zest
- 1 minced garlic clove
- 1 T honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 T herbs such as chives, marjoram, savory
- salt/pepper to taste
- Process all ingredients using a food processor until smooth. Refrigerate.
PEACH BBQ SAUCE
- 1/1-2 cups organic ketchup
- 1/2 cup peach preserves
- 2 large sliced peaches
- 1 minced garlic clove
- 1 to 2 tsp. chopped jalapeno pepper
- 1 to 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
- 2 T vinegar
- 1 T herbs such as holy basil, oregano, mint
- Process all ingredients using a food processor until smooth. Refrigerate.
SLOW COOKER PULLED PORK
- 1 4-pound boneless pork shoulder or pork butt roast
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp. liquid smoke
- 2 cups no cook bbq sauce
- salt/pepper to taste
- Place all ingredients into a slow cooker and cook on high for 6 to 8 hours or until it pulls apart easily. Shred with a fork. Serve on buns with coleslaw.
SLOW COOKER BAKED BEANS (Vegetarian)
- 4 cups mixed bean medley (pinto, black, kidney, white, navy) If using dried beans, presoak
- 2 cups bbq sauce
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 chopped green pepper
- 1 T chopped fresh sage
- salt/pepper to taste
- Place all ingredients into a slow cooker and cook on high for 2 to 4 hours.
ASIAN BBQ BEEF
- 1 3 to 4 pound beef round roast
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup Teriyaki sauce
- 3/4 cup Hoisin sauce
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1 tsp. minced ginger
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
- 2 star anise (remove before serving) Place all ingredients into slow cooker and cook on high for 6 to 8 hours, or until it pulls apart easily. Serve over rice and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro.