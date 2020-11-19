Supporting local restaurants during hard times

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the start of another rough time for restaurants and bars across our area.

With the new rules now in effect, we can no longer go to our favorite local places and sit down and enjoy a meal with our families.

It also means hard times for the restaurants, their owners and employees — many just getting back to the new-normal – now shutting their doors for in-person dining.

But we can all help – by ordering online and buying gift cards. We shared the story of 4 local restaurant owners in March and wanted to share it with you again. Take a look!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon