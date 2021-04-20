Support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation at their annual West Michigan Take Steps walk this June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love to highlight organizations trying to find cures for a variety of health concerns right here in West Michigan.
The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and their annual West Michigan Take Steps walk is just one of those special events, raising funds for an important cause.
Sam joins us today from the foundation to tell us more!
West Michigan Take Steps
Walk supporting the IBD community & raising funds for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation
June 26th
Millennium Park
10am check-in, walk starts at 11am
Find out more & register here
Take a look at this year’s Honored Heroes!