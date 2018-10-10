eightWest

Support Operation Honor Guard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Military funerals are a wonderful way to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. Tomorrow, there will be a special effort in West Michigan to raise crucial funds for military funerals here in our community. Here to tell us more about Operation Honor Guard is Justin Carty, Steve Jennings and Bob Anderson.

Day of Giving

Operation Honor Guard

  • October 11th ​​​​​​​

Restlawn Memorial Gardens

  • 994 Paw Paw Drive - Holland

Graceland Memorial Park and Mausoleum

  • 4341 Cascade Rd. SE -Grand Rapids

Learn more: www.operationhonorguard.us

