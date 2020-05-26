Support local businesses at Small Business Crawl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are always trying to help our local businesses, especially as they start to slowly open back up.

You can purchase tickets for $10 – the ticket will get you access to special offers and coupons for local businesses. Collect a stamp at each business in your passport book!

10 stamps receives a limited edition T-shirt designed by a local artist and produced by a local screen-printer

15+ stamps qualifies you to enter drawings for prizes from the participating businesses

20 stamps gives you a chance to win the Grand Prize (hotel accommodations at the Downtown Embassy Suites Hotel, dinner at Big E’s and a private distillery tour)

To purchase tickets or get more details, visit SmallBusinessCrawl.com.