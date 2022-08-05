GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next weekend marks the return of an annual event in Kalamazoo that supports literacy. Kito and Michael from the Kalamazoo Literacy Council join us to talk about the 11th Annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest!

The event takes place Saturday, August 6th from 12pm-3:30pm at the downtown Kalamazoo Radisson. All proceeds from the event support free literacy services that empower adult learners in Kalamazoo County to reach their full potential. You can play either in person or online – in person tickets are $25 and include gaming materials and hors d’oeuvres and online tickets are $5 for up to 3 submissions or $25 for unlimited submissions.

Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest

Saturday, August 6

12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Radisson Plaza Hotel

100 W. Michigan Ave. – Kalamazoo

KalamazooLiteracy.org/ScrabbleFest