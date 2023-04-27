GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Heart Association’s largest fundraising event of the year is the annual Heart Ball and it’s coming up next week. The Heart Ball raises funds to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. It also supports priority issues identified by the American Heart Association West Michigan Board of Directors to propel work in support of the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal by reducing barriers to healthcare access and quality.

Today, we’re talking with this year’s co-chair, Mindy Seufert, and her son, Charlie, a survivor.

Grand Rapids Heart Ball

Thursday, May 4

Goei Center

818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids

Heart.org/GrandRapidsHeartBall

For more information about the American Heart Association of West Michigan.