Support girls in sports in Grand Rapids Public Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – By age 14, girls start dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. GR8 Girls’ mission is to provide funding and advocate for girls in sports right here at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Throughout the month of February, GR8 Girls will be asking for community support to help fund girls after-school sports at GRPS.

Wednesday, February 5th is National Women and Girls in Sports Day and to celebrate, GR8 Girls will match every gift in February up to $10K.

To donate or find out more about the initiative, click here.