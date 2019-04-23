Superb summer shows at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - June 28 is the first show of the Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Get your tickets now for these great concerts just steps from the casino and resort.
UPCOMING SHOWS
- Sugarland - June 28
- 3 Eleven - July 3
- Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
- Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
- Charlie Wilson & the Isley Brothers – July 19
- Tim McGraw - August 10
- Kane Brown – August 16
