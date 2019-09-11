Super simple stir fry for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that the kids are back in the classroom and our weekday routines are filled with after-school activities, finding the time to make fresh meals everyone will enjoy can be tricky. But today we’ve got a few recipes that can help with that. Suzannah Barrie from the Barrie Beau Herb Farm here.

They are super simple Stir-Fries using fresh produce for busy weeknight meals. The basics: Cook the protein, cook the vegetables, add your aromatics, then add sauce.

Recipes:

TOMATO FRIED RICE

4 scallions

1 lb. cherry or grape tomatoes of all kinds

2 T toasted sesame oil, divided

3 finely grated garlic cloves

1/1-2 tsp. finely grated ginger

2/1-2 cups chilled cooked jasmine rice

3 large eggs, beaten

1 T soy sauce

extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 lemon

chopped herbs of choice; chives, thyme, marjoram, tarragon, mint

Trim and thinly slice scallions. Quarter any larger tomatoes and halve small ones. Place one quarter of tomatoes in a small bowl and season with salt tossing to combine. Set aside.

Heat 1 T sesame oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add scallions, remaining three quarters tomatoes and cook until softened and liquid has evaporated. Mix in garlic and ginger. Add rice and stir to separate grains. Cook just to heat rice through.

Scoot vegetables and rice to one side of skillet, then pour half of remaining sesame oil into pan. Add eggs and cook, stirring often, until just set. Mix into vegetables and rice, then drizzle in soy sauce and cook until well combined. Transfer to a large bowl or platter. Drain the salted tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil and remaining sesame oil, garnish with red pepper flakes and grated lemon zest and chopped herbs.

STIR-FRIED EGGPLANT WITH CHILES & BASIL

2 red chiles, cayenne, Fresno, or jalapeno

1 T honey

3 medium Japanese or Chinese eggplants

1/4 lb. ground pork, ground chicken, crumbled tofu, or leftover meat

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

1/2 cup basil leaves

2 T rice vinegar

2 tsp. soy sauce

3 T extra virgin olive oil, divided

pepper to taste

Finely chop chiles and toss in a small bowl with honey, vinegar & soy sauce. Let sit until ready to use.

Slice eggplants crosswise into 3 inch pieces, then quarter lengthwise. Heat 2 T oil in a large skillet over medium high heat until shimmering. Cook eggplant tossing until browned and crisp tender. Transfer to a plate.

Heat remaining 1 T oil in same skillet. Cook desired meat until browned and heated thru. Add garlic and sesame seeds tossing until very fragrant. Add 1/2 cup basil and toss until wilted. Return eggplant to skillet and add the chile sauce. Cook, tossing often, until warmed thru. Serve with more basil.

VEGETABLE PAD THAI WITH MAPLE PEANUT SAUCE

4 oz. leftover fettuccine

1 T coconut oil

1/2 tsp. minced ginger

1 cup diced onion

2 cups mushrooms, chopped

1 cup chopped carrots

1 medium head broccoli cut into florets

1 to 2 cups sliced cabbage

chopped herbs of choice; mint, lemon thyme, basil, sage

1 lime sliced into wedges

Sauce:

2 T soy sauce

2 T peanut butter

1/2 to 1 T maple syrup

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Add garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant. Add chopped onion, then mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cabbage. Cook until tender.

Whisk sauce together. Add fettuccine and sauce to skillet and stir until evenly coated and warmed thru adding chopped herbs at the end. Serve with a squeeze of lime.

Learn more: www.barriebeau.com