GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is finally starting to clear up and slowly getting warmer so it has us thinking about outdoor events! There’s a great lineup of outdoor shows at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. It’s a great place to see a show, there’s not a bad view from anywhere! There’s huge screens on either side of the stage and a chance to hear great music all night long. The first outdoor show of the season is a great throwback: New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Towards the end of July it’s on July 21st Chris Stapleton with special guest Elle King! On July 30th, the Zac Brown Band with special guest the Robert Randolph Band takes the stage.

Just recently announced for mid-August is Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore. For fans of grunge, Soaring Eagle just announced Alice in Chains with special guests Bush will be at the outdoor venue on September 23rd and those tickets go on sale this Saturday. You can get tickets to any of those shows or check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.