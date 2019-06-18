Summer Screen Club at Fountain Street Church

Some of the this year’s most watched TV shows are also some of the most provocative shows ever produced. This summer, Fountain Street Church wants to analyze and discuss some of them by hosting a “Summer Screen Club”, kind of like a book club, but featuring TV shows instead. Virginia Anzengruber from Fountain Street Church and Sarah Vesely from Wealthy Theatre are here to tell us about it.
Summer Screen Club
- Shrill – June 20th – 6-8pm
- Orange is the New Black – August 15th – 6-8pm
- The Handmaid’s Tale – July 18th 6-8pm