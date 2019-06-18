Summer Screen Club at Fountain Street Church

Now is the time to plan a getaway to northern Michigan! If you're looking for that perfect spot, the Petoskey area has a number of beautiful communities that will allow your family to have fun, and explore our amazing Michigan landscape. Here to tell us more is Diane Dakins.

The Petoskey Area of northern Michigan is a collection of resort communities located along Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay. While each has its own unique appeal, they all share in the area’s spectacular natural beauty, relaxed pace and genuine hospitality.